Not Available

Famous dancer Isadora Duncan arrives to the USSR from Germany. She has long been preparing the careful, elaborate plan of Sergey Esenin’s escape from the Soviet Union. He only needs to get on a train to Riga. Esenin runs from Moscow to the snowy Leningrad where he gets into a twist of encounters with bandits and whores, admirers and secret police officers. He is rushing to meet his beloved despite all the obstacles in his way. Sergey feels like someone is following him and wants to kill him.