Dekala Purudu Kenek

Dinithi tries very hard to communicate with her husband, but he ignores her presence relentlessly. The harder she tries to reach him, the deeper his silence becomes. Their 8 year old daughter watches them. Her parents try to get involved but receive the same silent treatment from him. Dinithi doesn't work anymore. When she steps out of the house, it is only in pursuit of domestic chores, with the same taxi that has been arranged for her by her husband. That driver seems to be very friendly. Even Sanka, Dinithi's young cousin, who's staying with them seems to be overly friendly with her. One day, the husband is drawn into a road accident in which a pedestrian is killed. Dinithi rushes to his side, hoping to be of some help.