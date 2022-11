Not Available

Wow, the second edition of the Deke's Guitar Geek Festival was beyond our wildest dreams! We had a packed house at the Odd Fellows Lodge of Anaheim to witness history when Dick Dale showed up to play with headliner Nokie Edwards -- their first time together on stage! All the other acts showed why Deke's festival is now the hippest guitar festival IN THE WORLD! If you're a "guitar geek," this DVD is more essential than food or clothing!