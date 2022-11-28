Del lado del velo

Not Available

Nicolás and Teresa have been married for 13 years, they love each other and they have everything: comfort, love, a daughter, careers. Only Teresa feels a secret longing for all those things that happy daily life has been stealing and misses his past of passion and develops disinhibitions with Nicolás. The man is sympathetic with his wife's nostalgia and decides to rescue her playfully with a secret ploy that will, however, lead the woman through a totally different path from the one he wants.