Not Available

Renowned tenor Mario Del Monaco sings the lead in this production of Umberto Giordano's opera based on the life of French poet Andrea Chénier. With his unique vocal technique, Del Monaco brings a vibrant power to the title role, matched by complex and charismatic performances from Antonietta Stella as Chénier's beloved Maddalena and Giuseppe Taddei as the tragic Gérard in this sweeping tale set against the backdrop of the French Revolution.