Musician Jackson Del Rey takes the classic Sergei Eisenstein film Battleship Potemkin and reinvents it for the modern age by creating a brand-new soundtrack and infusing it with his own brand of magic. The result: A historic film that feels as current as any modern-day oeuvre. Tracks include "Drama in the Harbor," "All for One and One for All: The Rebellion Begins," "Squadron Sighted: Prepare for Action" and more.