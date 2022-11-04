Del tuffarsi e dell’annegarsi

Not Available

The film relates the beliefs the author held for a certain time concerning water and diving into it. It all begins with a dive and with a whirlpool that never existed; two visual prototypes on the basis of which the mischievous view of the author created a filmic inversion of water and its flow, of the diver and of the imaginary whirlpools. This expansion, unforeseen in spontaneous natural phenomena is, however, foreseen by the very little spontaneous nature of the diver, who, after repeated efforts, ends by realizing a plunge which is at once fatal and desired.