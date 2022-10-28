Not Available

Some people manage to live a lifetime in just a few years. Kansas City running back Joe Delaney was one of those people. This film brings Joe back to life 32 years after his tragic death. You will see him in all of his glory, as an electrifying wide receiver in high school, as a tailback at Northwestern State, and as the Chiefs’ hope for the future. The fastest running back in the NFL, he was also quick to lend a helping hand, and as his teammates, coaches, and family attest, he was as wonderful off the field as he was on it. But on June 29, 1983, he went to try to save three boys from drowning in a pond in Monroe, Louisiana — even though he could not swim. He was always giving all he could.