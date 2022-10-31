Delerium: Epiphany

Not Available

Live concert of Delerium Delerium has enchanted concert audiences worldwide with its unique blend of Electropop, Sacred and World Music, adorned with shimmering female vocals. Filmed in October 2008 at Washington D.C.'s award-winning Nightclub 9:30, with additional footage from Atlanta, West Palm Beach and Montreal, "Epiphany" captures the ethereal essence of a Delerium performance realized as "paintings in motion". Includes the hit song "Silence". Produced and directed by Nasty Byte. Also contains the bonus short film "Delerius", a behind-the-scenes romp with the band, includes interviews and fan footage.