2009

Deleted Scenes

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2009

Studio

Not Available

When 30 something Sean meets Eastern European immigrant Wolf, sparks fly. They return to Sean’s apartment and begin a high energy and hugely sexual affair. What starts as a mere chance meeting slowly evolves into something more. Wolf is easy going, turning tricks to supplement his living, while Sean is needy, talkative and neurotic. Creating a stable relationship is fraught with problems. With Wolf disappearing for hours at a time and Sean doing drugs the two of them seem to be headed down a path of destruction.

Cast

Michael VaccaroSean
Todd VerowJohn
Ivica KovacevicWolf

View Full Cast >

Images