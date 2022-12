Not Available

Diamond Frances’s daughter has a rare chromosomal deletion. She is without speech, is on the autistic spectrum and has severe learning disability. These aspects of her life clearly have a big influence on Frances’s life, which is why her artistic practise often deals with issues about her daughter. The video is called "Deletion," and is about the fact that some of her daughter’s chromosomes have gone missing when she was created, and the impact this has on her life.