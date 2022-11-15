Delicate Balance

Not Available

A Japanese salaryman in Tokyo, a sub-Saharan community trying to cross the borders into Europe, a family evicted from their own home in Spain. Three stories intertwined on three different continents. This film is a reflection on the path that the human race is taking, on its habits and its relationship with the world. It is a proposal for change, from the particular to the general. We will take this journey with the words of José Mujica, former President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay.