Deliciosa Fruta Seca

Marialicia, a “happily” married Trujillana high society housewife, discovers that the wonderful home she always thought she had does not exist. Disappointed with the lie that has been her life, she decides to start over. She moves to a new neighborhood and begins to learn to value her own talents, such as the delicious dried fruit cakes that she used to give to her friends or the charities that she now sells in the neighborhood wineries. The new space in which her life passes has new colors, and also new sounds: one day she hears a Marinera (the most popular of Peruvian folk dances) and she is drawn to the place she came from: a dance academy. The passion of the Marinera Norteña leaves her shocked and she decides to take classes, meeting a group of women with extraordinary stories that will radically change her way of seeing life. At sixty years old, Marialicia, will have a new opportunity to discover what it is that she wants.