Not Available

Inspired by Michael Pollan ephipany, Cooked, Parti Gastronomi finally decided to explore the fermentation in Indonesia’s food culture. The gentlemen is in a mission: delving the mystical process that brings rot to our delicious food through a journey called Delicious Rot Tour. This gastronomy collective travels to eight cities in Indonesia, namely: Medan, Padang, Palembang, Banjarmasin, Samarinda, Purwokerto, Semarang, and Manado exploring the fermented food culture. From each city they have learned that fermented food has been Indonesian cultural signal: It is always okay to appreciate the process patiently. For example, children are not born liking tauco, they have to learn, why? Because an acquired taste like tauco is how cultures help knit themselves together for centuries. The journey has led Parti Gastronomi to a whole new perspective about blue print of prime survival.