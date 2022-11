Not Available

Brothers Kyeong-soo and Yeong-soo opens Enjoy Pension which they've been dreaming of, and choose a sales manager. Han Ji-yoo who was an instructor at an academy and Yoo Bang-soon who served at a pub, apply. If they don't have the skills, they'll be in a tight race to get a job. Finally, the moment of announcement... The appearance of Yoo-ri who surpasses the charm of the two Applicants, puts the Enjoy Pension's manager seat in chaos. Who will become the manager?