1945

Delightfully Dangerous

  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 30th, 1945

Studio

United Artists

Young Sherry Williams dreams of having a singing career, and she idolizes her older sister Josephine, who has gone to New York to perform on the stage. When Sherry is distraught just before performing at her school, a visiting Broadway producer encourages her by telling her positive things about her sister. Soon afterwards, Sherry decides to make a surprise trip to New York to visit Josephine - but what she finds there is not at all what she expected

Cast

Ralph BellamyArthur Hale
Constance MooreJo Williams / Bubbles Barton
Arthur TreacherJeffers
Ruth TobeyMolly Bradley
Bess FlowersLady at Mr. Hopkins' Table
Jane PowellSherry Williams

Images