Delightfully Dangerous

Young Sherry Williams dreams of having a singing career, and she idolizes her older sister Josephine, who has gone to New York to perform on the stage. When Sherry is distraught just before performing at her school, a visiting Broadway producer encourages her by telling her positive things about her sister. Soon afterwards, Sherry decides to make a surprise trip to New York to visit Josephine - but what she finds there is not at all what she expected
|Ralph Bellamy
|Arthur Hale
|Constance Moore
|Jo Williams / Bubbles Barton
|Arthur Treacher
|Jeffers
|Ruth Tobey
|Molly Bradley
|Bess Flowers
|Lady at Mr. Hopkins' Table
|Jane Powell
|Sherry Williams
