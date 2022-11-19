Not Available

Delirio di sangue

  • Horror

After his beloved wife dies, an unbalanced painter who believes himself to be the reincarnation of Vincent Van Gogh goes over the edge and digs up her corpse--with the help of his necrophiliac butler--to bring it back to his castle and use it for "inspiration". He soon meets a beautiful musician who looks exactly like his late wife and brings her back to his castle. However, she eventually discovers their secret: the butler murders young women, disposes of their bodies and uses their blood--"the color of life"--for the artist's paints.

