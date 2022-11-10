1972

Deliverance

  • Drama
  • Adventure
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 29th, 1972

Studio

Elmer Enterprises

The Cahulawassee River valley in Northern Georgia is one of the last natural pristine areas of the state, which will soon change with the imminent building of a dam on the river, which in turn will flood much of the surrounding land. As such, four Atlanta city slickers - alpha male Lewis Medlock, generally even-keeled Ed Gentry, slightly condescending Bobby Trippe, and wide-eyed Drew Ballinger - decide to take a multi-day canoe trip on the river, which turns into a trip they'll never forget into the dangerous American back-country.

Cast

Jon VoightEd
Burt ReynoldsLewis
Ned BeattyBobby
Ronny CoxDrew
Ed Ramey"Old Man"
Billy ReddenLonnie

