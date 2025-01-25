Deliverance: A Women's Revolt

Not Available

The film is a feature feminist documentary about arab women and investigates the problems that they face on their daily lives. following Palestinian, Moroccan, Lebanese, Jordanian, Iraqi, Egyptian and Tunisian women; the film interweaves personal footage with recent political events. From activists to artists, academic gen z and mothers, the film works to highlight the intersections of class, sexuality and race that both divides women in the region and brings them together through a momentous political movement.