Reporters Takehara and Tsumura Aki work for the magazine "Shukan Dodongo". Their chief editor tells them to monitor Okase Shohei who is an ex-bureaucrat and was recently released from prison. 7 years ago, Shohei was arrested for embezzling 1 billion yen. The investigation seven years ago was able to track down 700 million yen but unable to locate the remaining 300 million yen. Now, the chief editor is sure Shohei will go to wherever the remaining 300 million yen is hidden.