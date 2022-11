Not Available

A motor depot boss with links to black market traders sends the unsuspecting Rumyansev on a flight with stolen goods. On the road, the chauffer is arrested and put in prison. To cover their tracks the real criminals do everything possible to ensure Rumyansev receives the full blame. The heartless and suspicious chief of police isn't up to finding the real crooks and so Rumyansev's case gets passed to a clever and experienced General.