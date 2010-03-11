2010

Delta

  • Drama

March 11th, 2010

Proton Cinema

Enigmatic Hungarian drama, filmed mostly on a river delta, where a returning son sets about building a house on land his father owned there. His half-sister Fauna (Orsolya Toth), eager to get away from her mother and her mother's repugnant lover, agrees to help him with the construction. As the work progresses, an incestuous relationship develops between the pair, which soon comes to the attention of the local villagers, causing bitterness and anger to surface.

Cast

Lili MonoriMother
Gáspár SándorMother's lover
Orsolya TóthFauna

