Delta Goodrem: Innocent Eyes Ten Year Anniversary Acoustic Edition

Innocent Eyes: Ten Year Anniversary Acoustic Edition is an acoustic compilation album by Australian recording artist Delta Goodrem, which was released on 29 November 2013 by Sony Music Australia. The album features fourteen tracks, all reworked, in celebration of the tenth anniversary since Goodrem released the original album, Innocent Eyes (2003), which has sold 1.2 million copies in Australia, over four million worldwide and spent twenty-nine weeks at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart. The album was recorded at Sydney's Studios 301 with Goodrem's band throughout 2013.