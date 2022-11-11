Not Available

Delta Sessions is a video put together by WestsideConnection.net that highlights the best riders on the Delta waterways in North Central California. The Delta is a huge set of waterways that were built for the purpose of farming and are fed by rivers on their way to the ocean. The waterways are narrow channels that are usually protected by large banks or bushes that block he wind making the Delta a great place to find endless smooth water. While you may have not heard of some of the riders in this video, the Delta is an area rich in style and wakeboarding talent, and this video seeks to showcase that talent. It's a high energy video that really gets you going.