Delta: un treno nel cuore del Sud

Filmed for Rai 3 and aired on two evenings on 29 March and 5 April 1986, A train in the heart of the south is a journey that follows the "marginal" railways of the south and the marginalized who are found along them. Filmmakers and travelers Anna Lajolo and Guido Lombardi reveal the confined and marginalized Italy that has nothing in common with the glossy images of the 1980s. As always with the couple of filmmakers born on the wave of underground cinema, the filmed space is a conflictual space, which "fists with reality".