Every spring break, tens of thousands of college kids descend upon Isla Vista, California, for Deltopia - the ultimate street party with no rules and no boundaries. A group of recent high school grads join the party, looking to celebrate their newfound freedom. But nothing can prepare these friends for Deltopia's volatile mix of sex, drugs, and rebellion, as they unite for a life-changing adventure that brings exhilaration, heartbreak, and, ultimately, hope.