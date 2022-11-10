Delusions of Grandeur

Don Sallust (Louis de Funès) is minister of the King of Spain. It is a being disingenuous, hypocritical and greedy that collects the taxes himself, he turns in part to his advantage. He is hated by the people he oppresse.Accusé by Queen, a beautiful princess Bavarian, of having an illegitimate child to one of her maids of honor, he was stripped of his duties and ordered to retire to a monastery. Decided to revenge, it comes in contact with his nephew seducing Caesar ...
|Louis de Funès
|Don Salluste de Bazan
|Yves Montand
|Blaze
|Alice Sapritch
|Dona Juana
|Karin Schubert
|La reine
|Alberto de Mendoza
|Le roi
|Paul Préboist
|Le muet
