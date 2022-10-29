Delusions of Guinevere

Not Available

Former child star, Guinevere James, is 29, overweight and washed up. She spends night after lonely night on social media sites like Facebook, in a vain attempt to make her life bigger than it seems. She also spends time “FaceStalking” her former co-star, Cadence Stone, who has blossomed into a modelesque A-lister at the top of the game. When Guinevere receives an invitation to a 20th-anniversary special for her signature Gelee commercials, she heads to the event ready for her big comeback only to have her hopes dashed when no one shows up.