Demain la veille

Not Available

Bob is a normal guy who lives in a world where everything moves in reverse: Death is birth, people grow young, knowledge is erased from your mind as the clock ticks backward. It's just business as usual... until the day Bob suddenly finds himself moving FORWARD in time! Mercenaries from another reality arrive on the scene to remove him from the "forward" world, but they're too late: Bob now understands that the life he had was very, very wrong. He fights back, mounting an action-packed escape through insane, topsy-turvy corridors of time and counter-clockwise dimension. Will Bob save himself and humanity? Or is he destined for a life of lies and control, forced on the world from a power beyond the future?