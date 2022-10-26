1954

Demetrius and the Gladiators

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 15th, 1954

Studio

20th Century Fox

The story picks up at the point where "The Robe" ends, following the martyrdom of Diana and Marcellus. Christ's robe is conveyed to Peter for safe-keeping, but the emperor Caligula wants it back to benefit from its powers. Marcellus' former slave Demetrius seeks to prevent this, and catches the eye of Messalina, wife to Caligula's uncle Claudius. Messalina tempts Demetrius, he winds up fighting in the arena, and wavers in his faith.

Cast

Susan HaywardMessalina
Michael RenniePeter
Debra PagetLucia
Anne BancroftPaula
Jay RobinsonCaligula
Ernest BorgnineStrabo

