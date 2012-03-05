Demi Lovato: Stay Strong

2012

In this one-hour documentary film, Demi will let the MTV audience inside to witness her most private moments, during her very public recovery from her eating disorder. With MTV's cameras following, she'll return for the very first time to the treatment facility she retreated to back in November 2010 to speak candidly to her recovering peers about her experiences, and to thank the counselors and staff who she says kept her alive. She'll also let the MTV audience witness first-hand her on-going evolution as an artist - as she ditches her bubble-gum Disney past and tries on a new persona as confessional singer-songwriter, and performs an album full of deeply personal material in-front of sold-out crowds for the first time.