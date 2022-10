Not Available

Hilarious mother/daughter comedy. Batak mother Mak Gondut wants to find her daughter Gloria a Batak husband. The cosmopolitan Gloria prefers to follow her own passion, which is making movies, rather than stepping into a marriage. But time is ticking on and she is faced with the challenging task of finding the money to achieve her dream. Demi Ucok is a refreshing comedy based on her own story from a first time Indonesian female director.