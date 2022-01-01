Democracy Dismissed

Not Available

On June 14, 2001, during the ongoing EU summit, the police surrounds Gothenburg political center. This is the prelude to the most violent confrontations between police and protesters in Sweden for decades. The threat to democracy is a film about the events that preceded what is increasingly starting to resemble a major assault on democracy. The film follows the preparation of the extra-parliamentary left for the protests against the summit and reflects thoughts and ideas on how, as an individual and a collective, one can make his voice heard in today's society.