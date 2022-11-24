Democracy Road

Not Available

After living in exile for 20 years, Aye Chan Naing can finally return to Myanmar's homeland. As chief editor of the radio and television station The Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB), Naing, together with reporter Than Win Htut and their colleagues, fought for democracy and freedom of speech from an office in Oslo. The journalists go home to test the newborn democracy in their home country, and with them in their luggage they have a dream of freedom of the press and the opportunity to continue their work in the country they hold so dearly.