A video by Carl sturgess, and Jeff stockwell. features profiles on Chris Haffey, Marcus Benavides, Iain Mcleod, Damien Wilson, Lyle Shivak, and Colin Mcleod. The newest hottest, and freshest skating from southern california as well as skating from all over the country. Skaters like Jeff Stockwell, Brian Aragon, Sayer Danforth, Nick Wood, Tory Treseder, Don Bamrbrick, Chris farmer, Loran Bohal, Blake Sandifer, and many more. Also has an awsome soundtrack to go with the amazing editing - a very fine example of a rollerblading video.