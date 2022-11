Not Available

Frank (Danny Fendley) spent five years in prison for refusing to rat on his boss, Xavier (Joe Estevez). While he was locked up, Xavier inexplicably had Frank's girlfriend killed and took his cash; now that he's out, Frank wants payback. He finds his former employer, but at the same time realizes Xavier's about to do the same thing to another innocent victim. Can Frank exact revenge and save the girl from Xavier's clutches before it's too late?