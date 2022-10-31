Demon 2 (Du Huo 2)

Not Available

This story was written based on a real case; it brings stories from different classes and different age groups. The leads in the film failed to bear the pressure from their daily lives, thus the drugs dealers took the chance and tempted with money, the leads at last fell into their sugar traps, and thus had no return. This film hopes to expose the weakness of human beings, to alert people how terrible drugs are, and, to advise people never touch drugs when facing any threats and any blows in life.