After resolving a situation of exorcism, the half-breed demon hunter Jake Greyman (Sean Patrick Flanery) reports to Cardinal White (William Bassett) and they realize that the demon Asmodeus (Billy Drago) is impregnating many mortals trying to raise offspring. Cardinal White calls Sister Sarah Ryan (Colleen Porch) to assist Jake in his hunting for Asmodeus and his women.
|Sean Patrick Flanery
|Jake Greyman
|Billy Drago
|Asmodeus
|Colleen Porch
|Sister Sarah Ryan
|Johnny Trí Nguyễn
|Guard #5
|Charles Howerton
|Inquisitor #1
|Sophia Crawford
|Hooker
