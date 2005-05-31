2005

Demon Hunter

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 31st, 2005

Studio

Demon Hunter Productions Inc.

After resolving a situation of exorcism, the half-breed demon hunter Jake Greyman (Sean Patrick Flanery) reports to Cardinal White (William Bassett) and they realize that the demon Asmodeus (Billy Drago) is impregnating many mortals trying to raise offspring. Cardinal White calls Sister Sarah Ryan (Colleen Porch) to assist Jake in his hunting for Asmodeus and his women.

Cast

Sean Patrick FlaneryJake Greyman
Billy DragoAsmodeus
Colleen PorchSister Sarah Ryan
Johnny Trí NguyễnGuard #5
Charles HowertonInquisitor #1
Sophia CrawfordHooker

View Full Cast >

Images