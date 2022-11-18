Not Available

Beneath the library of Pacific Northwest University lies an ancient evil—the earthwalking demon Duamerthrax the Indestructible. Freed after a thousand-year imprisonment, the demon unleashes his murderous fury upon legions of self-righteous, foolish, and incompetent college students. One such incompetent is Chris, an unfortunate accounting major who just happened to be in the way. Chris has only one hope: the Demon Hunters and their cold, fearless leader, Gabriel. Together, they find themselves caught in a deadly game of cat and mouse with Duamerthrax as the demon whittles down the team one by one. Will Chris and Gabriel discover the demon’s weakness and destroy him before he kills them all? And what mystical force is preventing Duamerthrax from leaving the campus? A tongue-in-cheek commentary both on monster movies and college student attitudes, Demon Hunters is a delightfully entertaining piece of independent filmmaking.