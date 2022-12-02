Demon Hunters: Brotherhood Orientation Video

Not Available

Since the most ancient days of the world, the forces of Evil have gathered minions of all kinds—from syphilitic ninja vampires to werebadgers, and demons of all varieties—to wreak havoc on the mortal plane. The forces of Good responded in kind, forming an organization of warriors who fight to prevent Hell on Earth. The Brotherhood of the Celestial Torch! But most people just call them Demon Hunters. So welcome to the Brotherhood, Recruit! What this video for everything you need to know.