Demon In-Law

Not Available

Emeka's mother Okudele is a troublesome woman and she takes delight in tormenting people's life in the village. Tradition does not permit women to go on wine carrying alone without the men accompanying them. Okudele the devil herself goes ahead all by herself to ask a girl's hand marriage for her son Emeka without his knowledge. Emeka comes to the village with Lillian the lady he wants to marry and hell is let loose by his mother. Who on earth will want her son get married to an imbecile? What has Okudele up her sleeve? Let's find out.