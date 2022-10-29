Not Available

As the battle for natural gas rights in the Marcellus shale formation rages, a farming family in the Adirondack foothills is torn apart by the battle between a cash windfall and the threat of ecological disaster from hydrofracking. In an act of desperation the American Indian legend of The Demon Messenger is called out to protect the forest. The Demon Messenger is the monster in the woods known by many names: the Rugaru, Chiye-tanka, Wendigo, but it is best known throughout the world as Bigfoot. Will the Messenger be the avenging angel they hoped for or an unimaginable evil unleashed?