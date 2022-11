Not Available

In the year 1999, a team of UN scientists in an attempt to tap into a new energy resource on a deserted island called Samsara, unknownigly open a portal to another universe, unleashing dormant biomechanical entities. Three years later, Takuya Goroza returns to the island of Sansara urged by a mysterious request by college chum Haruka Alford. Little does he know, his old friend isn't what he appears to be...