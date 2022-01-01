Not Available

Found footage film mockumentary filmed in the American Flats of Gold Hill, Nevada, on the dates of December 15th, 2012 through December 16th, 2012. Three teenagers had seen a viral video online that takes place in the mysterious American Flats. Deciding to see the video online is real or not, they set out to try and find the demon of the flats. The camera and equipment of three teenagers on the footage were found badly damaged and in places all over the American Flats. This film presents what they captured.