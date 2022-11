Not Available

From first-time director Lung Yi Sheng comes Demon Of The Lute, a 1983 fantasy swordplay epic featuring a ragtag group of heroes as they face off against a demonic force for evil! Chock full of fantastical characters blessed with otherworldly powers, enchanted weapons, and the remarkable ability to defy gravity at will, Demon Of The Lute is a comic book influenced wuxia sure to tickle the fancy of martial arts fans both young and old