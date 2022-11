Not Available

A remake of Go Nagai's 1973 lighthearted horror anime TV series Dororon Enma-kun. Kikoushi Enma is a full-fledged horror show, which contains very few lighthearted parts, since it is much more grim and aimed towards adults. Enma forms together with Yuki-hime and Kappa a team which sends demons back to the netherworld.