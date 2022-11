Not Available

This rare concert performance from 1982 features British heavy metal madmen Demon summoning up tunes -- including "Into the Nightmare," "Don't Break the Circle" and "Deliver Us from Evil" -- from their first two albums. Vocalist Dave Hill and crew also scorch audiences with "Liar," "The Grand Illusion," "Night of the Demon," "Decisions," "Father of Time," "Total Possession," "One Helluva Night" and others.