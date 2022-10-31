Demon Wind

Not Available

We are introduced to 1931. A body is being burned on a cross, a woman named Regina is at a farm, and attempting to barricade a door, from where beyond, demons try to enter. Her husband George transforms into a demon instead and kills her.Sixty-years-later, after the suicide of his father, a young man named cory, the grandson of Regina and George, and his girlfriend Elaine, along with a group of ther friends, travel up to the farm, where the events took place sixty years before, so that Cory can figure out what happened to his grandparents. They sooon come under attack by a band of vicious demons and when the kids try to escape a mysteirous fog brings them back to the farm. The only good thing is that they are protected by a shield that prevents the demons from entering the house.