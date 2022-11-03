Demon Within

Not Available

The story is about a Journalist who becomes infected with a Japanese demon. The demon incubates in the mans stomach before Violently tearing its way up and out through the Journalists mouth (Complete with mouth splitting wide open). As soon as the Demon is "born" it is snatched away by a mysterious stranger. The Journalist (Yes, somehow he survived) soon discovers that the man who grabbed up the demon is in fact a former infectee who has developed a taste for the little demons, In fact they taste so good that when a person eats their flesh they instantly become addicted to it.