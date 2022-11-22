Demons at Drivetime

Not Available

Kerry Brewster, who has previously won Australia's top award for television journalism, delves into the world of commercial talk-back radio in DEMONS AT DRIVE TIME. A fly-on-the-wall film about the power and influence of Australia's highest rating radio hosts. The documentary takes us into the studios and homes of these broadcasters for whom right is right. They bring to radio the fervour and manipulation of old-time religionists as they try to exorcise the demons - migration, multiculturalism, welfare, big government and Aboriginal rights - which to them are the afflictions of our society.